Frontline politician and an aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, Dr. George Moghalu, has expressed optimism that his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will emerge victorious at the November 6 poll.

He gave the assurance against the backdrop of the insinuation that the state is predominantly dominated by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) which is currently ruling the state and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which had also once occupied the Government House.

Moghalu, who is the director-general of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), told journalists that it was high time the state was connected to the party at the centre in order to benefit from all the associated dividends of democracy.

Four political parties, among others, are the gladiators in the forthcoming election. They include the ruling APGA, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), APC and the Young Democratic Party (YDP).

He told journalists at the naional secretariat of the APC at the weekend in Abuja, where he had return his nomination forms that both the

ruling APGA and PDP have failed the people of the state, who are now looking up to the APC for redemption.

Ha also stated that with the performance of APC at the centre and two governors in the South-East, the party now stands a better chance of winning the forthcoming election in the state unlike the situation in 2017 when it came second.

“When you marry two husbands, ask women they will tell you. You will be in a position to compare which one is better. Like I keep saying it, Anambra people have married two husbands. And the third one is waiting which is APC. And we are asking them to marry us this time so that they will be in a position to compare the first, second and this husband that is coming. Because we are coming with a commitment, determination to change the narrative,” Moghalu said.

Justifying why APC will emerge victorious, Moghalu further said: “I engaged some people in an argument when they were saying what have we gained from the south-east. There was a time in this country when the chairman of a House Committee on Works was an Igbo man. A deputy Senate President was a Igbo man. The deputy speaker was an Igbo man. The minister of Finance and Economic Planning was a Igbo lady. Secretary to the Government was an Igbo. Yet no one kilometer of road was tarred in the south-east. And now you are asking why an Anambran man won’t trust APC.

“The second Niger Bridge, they did flag-off for four times, every election year, we flagged it off. Every election year, we set up canopies and flag it off until Buhari came and it stopped. And actual construction started. Today, we are being told of the handover day of first quarter of 2022. You can go there and go and see what is happening there. As we speak, Enugu-Onitsha road is being addressed. Enugu-Portharcourt is being addressed. A new contract has been awarded between Umahia and Ikot-Ekpene. Same thing Aba-Ikot-Ekpene,” he added.