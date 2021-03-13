ADVERTISEMENT

By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

Two suspects, including a 45 years old man, one Chidiebere Uzoma and one Uchenna Nwegbu, aged 23 years have been arrested by the operatives of the Anambra state police command for gang-raping a 16-year-old girl (name withheld) at Osumowo street Awada in Idemili North local government area of the State.

The state police command ‘s Public Relations Officer, CSP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed the arrest of the duo in a statement on Saturday.

He said that the suspects had abandon the girl when they discovered that she became unconscious and was experiencing excessive loss of blood.

The police command image-maker stated that the suspects committed the criminal act against the 16 years old girl on 19/2/2021 at Osumowo street, Awada, in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Following the report, police detectives trailed and arrested the suspects; Chidiebere Uzoma ‘m’ aged 45years of Ukaegbu Street Awada and Uchenna Nwegbu ‘m’ aged 23years of Osumowo street, Awada” CSP Mohammed stated.

He stated further that the victim was later taken to the hospital for medical examination where penetration and multiple lacerations of her hymen was confirmed, and, that she is presently receiving treatment in a hospital.

CSP Mohammed said that upon interrogation, the suspects have voluntarily confessed to the alleged crime, and, assured that they would soon be arraigned in Court for prosecution.