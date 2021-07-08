Senator Andy Uba, who won the controversial primaries of All progressives Congress)APC) for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, has said the party has great chances of winning the election.

This is even as he has extended an olive branch to the 13 contestants who lost the primary to support him to ensure a landslide victory for APC in the November election.

Uba is not new in Anambra governorship poll. In 2007, he won and was sworn in, only to be removed by the Supreme Court on the ground that the election he won ought not to have taken place.

Uba’s victory might not be unconnected to the viable platform he has built over time since his days in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The platform has remained portent over the years to overwhelm all others within the party in the build up to the primaries.

“We are not in anyway surprised that Andy Uba won the governorship primaries. Not at all. We noticed the possibility of him picking the ticket the day he defected to the party.

“His platform is so strong and formidable and he leveraged on it to mop up support from other members of the party to build a base which eventually paid off for him in the end,”a party chieftain, Ifeanyi Emeka, said.

According to him, “Dr. Andy Uba is a tenacious politician who has been able to connect effectively with the grassroots. He is very grounded in Anambra politics and he is very well accessible to members of his caucus and the party.”