The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has urged staff of the Commission to remain vigilant, principled and committed to the vision and mission of the electoral umpire during the Anambra governorship poll.

Prof Yakubu, who disclosed this in a message to INEC staff on Friday ahead of the Anambra governorship election, noted that all the staff must ensure that every single vote counts.

He stressed that all staff of the Commission must be guided by the extant laws, guidelines, regulations and good conscience.

According to him, “You must remain true to our commitment that only the voters in Anambra State determine who becomes the next governor of the state.

“In doing so, you must be guided by the extant laws, our guidelines/regulations and good conscience.

“As you are aware, Nigerians expect the Anambra Governorship election to be an improvement on the high standards achieved in recent elections.”

The INEC helmsman said all eyes will be on the Commission in the next few days and he looks forward to improvements on the BVAS being the first to be deployed in any governorship election.

“We have trained staff on the new technology. We have also delivered all sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the election on schedule, deployed election duty staff, and made logistics arrangements to move personnel and materials to thousands of locations in Anambra State where voting and collation of results will take place.”

