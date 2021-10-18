Citing media reports, a group, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has asked security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations that a top official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) received a $4million bribe to compromise the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

Some media houses had claimed on Saturday that a particular governor in the Southeast region bribed the INEC official to influence the outcome of the election.

In a reaction to the allegations, the convener of SNM, Rev Solomon Semaka, berated the accused governor of embarking on the desperate act after spending two terms in office.

Semaka told a press conference in Abuja yesterday that based on the reports in two national dailies, the governor fingered in the bribe saga should be investigated and brought to book after his tenure in office.

Semaka said, “There’s no question as to who the governor in question is, of course, he has spent two terms in office. Nigerians are deeply concerned why he would spend such huge state funds in bribes to compromise the electoral umpire in a bid to install a governor at a time the country is recovering from the effects of COVID-19 global crisis.”