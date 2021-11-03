The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an insurance cover for corps members deployed for the Anambra State governorship election slated for Saturday, November 6, 2021.

The electoral umpire explained that it was implementing a policy, known as Electoral Hazard – a group personal accident policy, covering death by accident, temporary disability, permanent disability and medical treatment due to accident.

Chief Press Secretary to INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, confirmed this in an interview in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Oyekanmi noted that the commission had insured all ad hoc staff, including the NYSC members engaged for the Anambra governorship election.

He said, “The Independent National Electoral Commission has obtained an insurance policy for all ad hoc staff that would be engaged for the Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 6 2021.

“The policy, known as Electoral Hazard, is a group personal accident policy. It covers death by accident, temporary disability, permanent disability and medical treatment due to accident.

“This has been the commission’s long standing standard practice for every election conducted by INEC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ad hoc staff covered include Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers, Collation Officers, Returning Officers, Supervisory Presiding Officers and Security personnel.”

Recall that on October 26, INEC presented cheques to the next-of-kin of police officers who died in a boat mishap that occurred during the Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial Districts’ by-elections, held on December 5 2020.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Emmanuel Alex-Hart, made the presentation to the beneficiaries on behalf of the INEC chairman at the commission’s Bayelsa State Office, Yenagoa, in line with the insurance policy for staff, ad hoc staff and other personnel engaged for the conduct of elections.

The beneficiaries included Anthony Batambari Paul (Son and Next-of-Kin of Florence Nbaane); Ezinwa Divine Amaechi (Husband and Next-of-kin of Ezinwa Juliana and Victoria Edet (wife and Next-of-Kin of Daniel Edet).