The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) that served as adhoc electoral officials and security agents for the role they played in strengthening democracy in the Anambra gubernatorial election held on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Vice President of the organisation, Comrade Akoshile Mukhtar, who gave this commendation in Abuja on Sunday while speaking on the peaceful conduct of the election, said that the Corps members have proven that Nigerian youths can take charge of any national responsibility assigned to them at the state and national levels.

He noted that the commitment and dedication of the Corps members to the election was an indication that the Nigerian youths are not just ready to partner with the government to ensure the sustainability of Nigerian democracy, but also willing to make sacrifices to drive positive changes.

According to Mukhtar, on-the-spot information has it that the election was conducted in a free and fair manner, while Corps members deployed for the election showed the highest level of professionalism and moral uprightness.

“No NYSC member was fingered for any malpractice or unethical behavior. On behalf of the NYCN, l appreciate the Corps members and refer to them as a true ambassador of the Nigerian Youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Furthermore, NYCN also commend our gallant men and women of the Nigeria Police Force for protecting Nigerians, especially the Corps members during the electioneering process,” he said.

Mukhtar, therefore, assured the NYSC members, the security operatives and the Nigeria government of the NYCN’s support and collaboration to ensure the achievement of socio-economic and political development for Nigeria.