Ahead of the November 6 poll in Anambra State, the media director of Chukwuma Umeoji Campaign Organisation and co-converner of “Transparency Youth Advocate” Comrade, Uloka Chukwubuikem, has declared that only Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji can win the governorship poll for APGA with a wide margin and ensure that APGA retains Agụ-Awka.

Chukwubuikem disclosed this in an interview with journalists via telephone from his native Azu village, Ogbunike, told the journalists who asked to get his reaction on who is the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance party (APGA) following conflicting court judgments in the past few weeks.

He maintained that the list as published by INEC on July 16, where the particulars of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji and that of Professor Lillian Orogbu appeared as governorship and deputy governorship candidates of APGA respectively, is yet to change and that the status quo will be maintained till the final publication of INEC before the November election proper.

He called on the general public to shun the antics of those he described as shenanigans who are desperately plotting the collapse and failure of APGA.

He said, only a higher court of competent jurisdiction can upturn the judgment of Jigawa State High Court and not the same court of coordinate jurisdiction.

He further described the news that a State High Court sitting in Awka had ordered INEC to reinstate Prof. Soludo as the candidate of APGA as an exercise in futility and a ploy to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

He said, “The court judgment from Awka High Court has already been overtaken by events and should be trashed into the waste bin, APGA already has a Candidate for the November election and that person is Hon. Umeoji whose name and particulars was published by INEC, I think it’s time the party should come together and let all that happened in past remain with the past while we move on and prepare ourselves better for the crucial election.

“Ignore all the news in the media space about a particular man other than Hon Umeoji being the candidate of APGA, it’s rather an attempt by fifth columnists to make APGA weak and unpopular going into the November election, but God of APGA stopped them halfway; with the name of Hon. Umeoji on the ballot as APGA Candidate, all hope of APGA coming out top with wide margin has been restored and the election will be a walkover for the All Progressives Grand Alliance party.”

Chukwubuikem maintained that Professor Soludo is a great Anambra son and statesman, a former CBN governor but allegedly unpopular to win the governorship polls, describing the victory of Hon Umeoji as a relief for millions of APGA members and entire Anambra electorate.

“Rushing to the media to allege that Soludo is a popular candidate without an ample of Grassroot Appeal is rather a deceit on the side of the person or group, truth is, Professor Soludo is the most unpopular aspirant across party lines, an intellectual of repute but a weak political vessel.

“He has been running for the office of Anambra State Governor since 2010, eleven (11) years ago, and yet to win, I wonder why he thinks he would come any close in 2021 – he is only in APGA to destabilise the party on vendetta mission and not genuine about his aspirations.

“It’s on good records that Professor Soludo left the APGA in 2013 to contest for Governor in PDM party and after the failed project, he hibernated, in 2015 he was one of Buhari’s campaign spokesperson, in 2017 he came in to join the APGA campaign as friends of Governor Willie Obiano like many other Anambra illustrious sons and daughters and not as a member of APGA, his claims of being an updated member of APGA is a lie from the pit of hell so I wonder how one whose membership of the party is not clear can be a popular candidate amongst other strong and foundational members of the party.

“In Anambra State today, the APGA has a total number of twenty-six (26) elected Lawmakers, Eighteen (18) out of the 26 are with Hon Umeoji , a larger number of political appointees are rooting for Hon Umeoji , critical stakeholders and foundational members of APGA, all the creme la creme of Anambra State politics are all supporting Hon Umeoji KSJI to succeed Governor Obiano.

“The Local Government Councillors, and a host of other foot soldiers of the APGA party have long made their position known that their support is for Umeoji, rather the difference between us and Soludo is that while they rush to media to pay millions for headlines, Umeoji commands the real followership at the grassroot.

“Over Eighteen (18) Local Government Area out of Twenty One (21) have since the publication from INEC, taken ownership of the OBA AGAUTA project noting that it is the general interest and project of the ordinary people, the common man and woman of Anambra State and ndị Igbo at large.

“To be frank and sincere, Soludo has nothing to offer Anambra State in terms of governance rather he is pushed forward by his desperado godfathers who are only interested in Anambra treasury and not the wellbeing of the State,” he said.

He concluded by saying that the APGA party is back to her feet and more united to crush the opposition in the November 6 poll with Hon Umeoji on the ballot.

He dismissed claims that Governor Willie Obiano is supporting Professor Soludo, stressing that the governor is in support of APGA and not a particular candidate, adding that, “Obiano is more interested in the survival of APGA and not any individual.”

He, therefore, urged the entire Anambra voters to ensure they register in the ongoing INEC Continuous Voter Registration to be eligible to vote at the November election for APGA to consolidate on its achievements since the last sixteen (16) years.