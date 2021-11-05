Ahead of tomorrow’s governorship election in Anambra State, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has banned vehicle movement in and out of the state from 11:59pm today till 11:59pm on Saturday.

The inspector-general of police, IGP Alkali Baba, said the measure was aimed at protecting the sanctity of the electoral process

He advised Nigerians particularly motorists and travellers who may want to use the routes within Anambra State during the period of the restriction to seek alternative routes and see the inconveniences as part of their sacrifices toward the collective sustenance of our democracy.

Force spokesperson, CP Frank Mba said the IGP noted that the restriction order had become necessary following pointers from the election security threat assessments conducted by the Force which indicated a high likelihood of infiltration by criminally-minded individuals to the state, before, during and after the polls.

The IGP said the measure would also avail security forces a firm grip of the state to check the movement of political thugs and touts and prevent the free flow, circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs throughout the period and beyond.

Mba also said the IGP enjoined INEC officials, accredited observers and journalists and other authorised officials to go about their lawful duties as they relate to the election, provided they observe all relevant rules guiding their deployment including the visible display of their accreditation tags.

He said police officers and other security personnel deployed for the election will be appropriately supervised to ensure they carry out their responsibilities in the most humane, firm and professional manner especially to emergency service providers such as fire-fighters and ambulance services.

He called on citizens in the state to go out en-masse on the election day and exercise their franchise without any fear or apprehension as the Force and other security agencies are on ground to ensure a safe and conducive environment for the election.

Meanwhile, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has cancelled the one week sit-at-home order it earlier declared.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful, he said the cancellation followed the genuine intervention of elders, esteemed traditional Institutions /rulers and religious leaders.

He said the decision was taken after due consideration of the positive impacts of their engagement and sequel to the fact that their elders had spoken in their terms.

He said, “The leadership of IPOB ably lead by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Kanu hereby and immediately call off the one week sit-at-home earlier declared to commence tomorrow, November 5 to November 10, 2021.

“We have equally considered several appeals by our mothers who earn their living based on their daily economic activities which will obviously be affected if Biafra land is locked down for one week. It’s never our intention to add to the pains of our people, hence our decision to suspend the sit-at-home.

“IPOB leadership is only interested in Our referendum and peaceful agitation for self-determination, and cannot by under any guise be seen to be interfering with any electoral process.

“The people of Anambra State should go out en-masse and peacefully exercise their franchise come 6th November, 20121 and accordingly, chose a leader of their choice and should not be intimidated by anybody, group of persons or security agents,” he said.