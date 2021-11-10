Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Nigerians, particularly the people of Anambra State for the successful completion of the gubernatorial election in that state.

Saraki in a statement signed by the head of his media office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, advised the people not to allow the crucial lessons which the results of the election signified to go unnoticed or ignored.

He commended the stakeholders and other people who initiated and participated in the dialogue that eventually created the peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the period immediately before, during, and after the election.

He further praised the security agencies for the diligence and professionalism displayed by the officers and men on duty who rose to the occasion by ensuring smooth conduct of the election.

He equally praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful deployment of technology to improve the election process, particularly the adoption of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and electronic transmission of results.

Saraki stated that the results of the elections have justified the fact that BVAS and electronic transmission of results are possible in Nigeria and can help to minimise incidents of fraud while enthroning the era of free, fair, and credible polls as they discourage ballot stuffing and alteration of authentic results by fraudulent officials.

He noted that though there were some hitches recorded during the weekend’s poll, he, however, urged INEC not to be deterred but to go back to the drawing board to improve on the areas where there were setbacks.