Mr Echeng C. Echeng, Commissioner of Police in Anambra says he is impressed with the level of security across the state ahead of Nov. 6 governorship election in the state.

Echeng made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Awka.

He said that the force had commenced aerial surveillance of the entire state on Thursday.

“The ariel surveillance is to feed those on ground with information to enable them tackle any security concern anywhere across the state,” he said.

Echeng said that available information to his office indicated that the people were complaining of heavy presence of security men in both urban and rural areas.

“What we are telling everybody in Anambra is to feel free at the sight of security men in their areas, because they are there to provide security and not to intimidate any lawful person.

“We have equally told our personnel to be civil to the people, but for anyone coming out to make trouble, let them deal decisively with such trouble makers,” he said.

The police commissioner said that information from riverine area was equally impressive.

NAN reports that Police deployed more than 34, 000 personnel, while Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed 20, 000 personnel outside those from the military and paramilitary.

Dr Abubakar Audi, Commandant-General of NSCDC equally warned his men against misconduct during Saturday’s election.

Audi told his men at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, that they were not in Anambra for war, but to provide security during election.

He added that any personnel of the Corps found wanting on the rules of engagement would be treated accordingly. (NAN)