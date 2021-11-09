The candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Anambra State governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo and Senator Andy Uba have expressed optimism that they would overturn the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Prof Charles Soludo’s significant lead in the poll with the results of today’s supplementary elections in Ihiala local government and other polling units in other local government areas of the state where the poll did not hold on Saturday.

The two candidates would hope for a repeat of recent electoral history in Osun and Kano states where the losing candidates rallied round to beat the leading candidates in the polls when supplementary elections were called after the election was declared inconclusive for one reason or another. Two serving APC governors Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun were the beneficiaries and expectedly the losing PDP candidates cried out that the vote had been rigged.

In Kano in the 2019 general election, APC candidate and incumbent Governor Umar Ganduje was trailing the PDP candidate, Abba Kabir, before the election results were declared inconclusive due to the high number of cancelled votes as a result of violence and over-voting in 172 polling units and a rerun was called. It was the same in 2018 offseason governorship election in Osun State in 2018 where the candidate of the APC, Gboyega Oyetola was behind the PDP candidate, Senator Isiaka Adeleke but the poll was declared inconclusive in seven polling units out of which Oyetola won six in the ensuing rerun and was declared winner amidst claims of the PDP that the rerun had been rigged with connivance by security agents.

In Anambra, the returning officer for the governorship election and vice chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Professor Florence Obi, had, after announcing results of the governorship in 20 out of the 21 local governments in the state, stated that the poll was not held in Ihiala local government (LGA) due to insecurity which made it impossible for INEC to deploy electoral materials to the area.

She stated that the local government had a total of 148,407 registered voters, and fixed a supplementary election to hold in the area today, to allow for the final determination of the outcome of the governorship election as prescribed in the Electoral Act, 2010.

With this number of 148, 700 registered voters in Ihiala local government area, the PDP and the APC candidates are hopeful of winning big to wipe out Soludo’s early lead in last Saturday’s poll in the state.

The APGA candidate had garnered 103,000 votes and won the majority votes cast in 18 of the 20 LGAs, PDP’s Ozigbo had polled 52,000 votes and won one LGA while APC’s Andy Ubah got 48,000 votes but did not win majority votes in any local government. The other LGA had gone to Young Peoples Party’s Ifeanyi Uba with 20,000 votes.

The APC chairman in the state, Chief Basil Ejidike, yesterday said his party was ready to sweep the poll in the Ihiala supplementary election.

He urged supporters of the party and its candidate, Senator Andy Uba, to troop out in their numbers to vote for the party during the supplementary poll to ensure victory for its candidate.

Chief Ejidike denied a statement credited to him on the social media to the effect that the party had rejected the result of the governorship election and, therefore, would head for the court to challenge it.

“How could anybody say that I said that we have rejected the outcome of the governorship election when the election is not over yet, and the final result has not been declared?” he asked, adding that the immediate commitment of the party was to sweep the poll during today’s supplementary election in Ihiala.

On his part, addressing newsmen in Awka, the state capital, ahead of today’s Ihiala supplementary election, the PDP flagbearer Ozigbo said that he was greatly optimistic that he had the chance of emerging victorious in the governorship election.

He stated that apart from the large votes domiciled in Ihiala, there were more than 100,000 voters in various polling units in other local government areas who could not cast their votes during the election on Saturday because INEC did not conduct polls there because of the failure of the Bimodal Voting Accreditation System (BVAS).

He expressed optimism that the outcome of the supplementary elections in the affected polling units would place him as the candidate to beat in the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This governorship election is not over yet; we are optimistic that we shall get to Agu-Awka.”

Though Ozigbo commended INEC on its efforts to “digitalise our electoral system” he, however, blamed the electoral umpire for not giving adequate training to its officials on how to operate the voting gadget.

He particularly lamented that the malfunctioning of the BVAS caused serious delay in the voting process, coupled with the late arrival of electoral materials to many polling units which, according to him, discouraged many voters from participating in the election.

He urged his supporters to come out en masse to vote during the supplementary election, just as he asked INEC to make sure that no hitches were encountered during the supplementary polls.

When contacted, the deputy director, Media and Publicity of the APGA governorship campaign organisation, Emeka Ozumba insisted yesterday that his party would not leave anything to chance in ensuring that the party records landslide victory in Ihiala, describing the area as one of the strongest support bases of the party.

“Ihiala, as everyone knows, is APGA’s stronghold. But we are mobilising heavily to make sure that nothing was left to chance. The Ihiala supplementary election is critical because the outcome will determine the final result of the election and who would eventually be returned as governor,” Ozumba stated.

We’re Watching Conduct Of Poll, Says Ohanaeze

Meanwhile, the apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohananeze Ndigbo, yesterday maintained that it would not make any comment on the Anambra State governorship election which was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral body had declared the election inconclusive following its inability to hold election in Ihiala local government area of the state for some reasons.

It, therefore, declared today 2021 as the date for the supplementary election before the winner of the election will be declared.

The declaration of a supplementary election has continued to generate mixed reactions from different quarters. While some are commending INEC for the decision, others are entertaining fears that Ihiala may be a rigging ground.

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Enugu, the spokesman of Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia said the organisation will not state its position now, pointing out that whatever it says at this stage might be misinterpreted.

“We cannot come in at this state; whatever intrigues that are going on at this stage, we cannot come in. We have said before that they should ensure the integrity of the entire process. Now they are politicking and we cannot come in at this stage,” he stated.

Ogbonnia, however, assured that Ohanaeze will speak when the results of the election are declared, adding that the body will congratulate anybody who emerges the winner of the election.

CSO Calls For Transparency

A civil society organisation (CSO), Yiaga Africa, yesterday said the results of the Anambra State gubernatorial election so far released by INEC were consistent with their report but insisted on more transparency in the conduct of the election in Ihiala local government.

Speaking at a press conference jointly addressed by Yiaga Africa’s director of programmes, Cynthia Mbamalu; Board member, Ezenwa Nwagwu; executive director, Samson Itodo, the group said INEC’s figures for voter turnout and rejected ballots for the 20 LGAs released were consistent with Yiaga Africa Watching The Votes (WTV) estimates.

“Yiaga Africa is able to estimate that turnout is between 10.2% and 12.8% (11.5%, 1.3%) while INEC’s official result is 10.75%. Similarly, Yiaga Africa estimates rejected ballots at between 2.5% and 3.7% (3.1%, 0.6%) while INEC’s official result is 3.3%.

“To enhance the transparency of the supplementary election, INEC should publish the total number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) collected in Ihiala LGA and inform the public on the status of uncollected PVCS.

“INEC should undertake an audit of the Bimodal Voters System (BVAS) and ensure all the technological glitches with the device are resolved ahead of the supplementary elections to prevent delays and possible disenfranchisement of voters,” Itodo said.

Yiaga Africa also called on INEC to sanction all its staff members accused of complicity and conspiracy with political actors and security agents to falsify election results, especially an electoral officer for Orumba North LGA who was alleged to have compelled the Returning Officer for the LGA to declare false results under duress.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in line with extant rules and regulations has made a slight adjustment to the commencement and closing time for Ihiala Local Government Area supplementary election in Anambra State.

Accordingly, the nation’s electoral body said polling in Ihiala Local Government will commence today at 10:00 am and end at 4:00 pm.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, signed by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the decision, which will be strictly complied with, was taken following a careful review of the prevailing situation in Anambra State.

The statement reads in part: “We urge political parties, voters, election duty officials, election observers, the media and the general public to note this slight modification.

“We also appeal to citizens to conduct themselves in an orderly manner to ensure that the election is brought to a peaceful conclusion.”

The Commission added that the decision has also been widely shared with the stakeholders including security agencies.”