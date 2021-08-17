Ahead the forthcoming governorship election slated for November 6, 2021 in Anambra State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, as chairman of its National Campaign Committee to lead 22 other governors to campaign for the party.

Other party leaders in the national campaign team include the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker Idris Wase; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva; Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Senator George Akume; some former governors, Ministers, among many other party chieftains.

Also, in the national campaign committee, Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, will deputise Governor Uzodinma, Governor Babajide Sawo-olu of Lagos State will head finance sub-committee; Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa heads special intervention; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi heads security committee, and Chief Timipre Sylva heads election sub-committee, among others.

In a release personally signed by the chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the party and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, he said the National Campaign Committee will be inaugurated this Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the national secretariat of APC.

The campaign team is expected to deliver the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba, in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election on November 6.