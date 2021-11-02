A political pressure group, Coalition for True Democracy (CTD) has told the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to reach out to the people with issues of governance instead of spreading empty propaganda against his opponents.

The group’s coordinator, Mr. Samuel Okolo, stated this while reacting to a statement credited to Soludo during a television debate on Monday, where he accused the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba, of kidnap of a sitting governor.

In a statement signed by Okolo, he stated that: “It is obvious that Soludo has short memories, let us remind Soludo and his failed stakeholders of APGA that Sen. Andy Uba is a peace loving man who detest violence. There was a White Paper that came out during that period that cleared him from that allegation.”

Okolo further stated when the event happened that Uba was not in the country at the time.

He alleged that Soludo’s antics were mere distraction from bringing to the fore issues that will benefit the people of Anambra and that he has nothing to campaign with as his party, APGA, has failed the state woefully.

He said there is every indication to show that Soludo and his party, the APGA have been rejected by the people of Anambra.

According to him, the obsession Soludo has to peddle propaganda against Andy Uba shows that it is obvious that the APC was cruising to victory in the next Saturday’s election.

“After weeks of running a shadowy campaign anchored on propaganda and character assassination, the outgoing All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) administration in Anambra State may have finally woken up to reality: that the APC candidate, Uba, is indeed its nemesis,” he stated.