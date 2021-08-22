The Anambra Youth Development Association has sought the partnership of LEADERSHIP newspapers on its forthcoming political summit.

The summit which will provide a discussion platform for sensitisation, awareness and the need for youths to jettison electoral violence and encourage the conduct of violence-free, peaceful and credible elections, is slated for November 6, 2021.

The president of the group, Hon Festus Iyke Agbazue stated this when he led members of the organisation on a courtesy visit to the corporate headquarters of the media outfit in Abuja.

He said: “Politics should not be conceptualised as a “do or die affair” hence we are all brothers. We believe that the resource persons will leave no stone unturned in correcting the misconceptions and negative conducts of youths during the election.”

He commended LEADERSHIP for being a frontline print media organisation in Nigeria. “Our purpose of this visit is to first of all appreciate your efforts for being a frontline print media house. On behalf of this organization, we are passing a vote of confidence on LEADERSHIP,” he said.

He noted that the association was formed and registered to foster unity and promote the welfare of Anambra youths resident in the FCT with a strong will to impact on the society.

Responding, the head of the story, LEADERSHIP, Mr. Bayo Amodu, urged the group to promote things that would foster unity in the country, saying the summit was a step in the direction of bringing peace.