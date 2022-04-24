Indications have emerged that Lagos State might explode in an orgy of violence unless steps are taken to rein in hoodlums warming up to hijack a protest being planned by workers laid off by a Chinese company whose premises was sealed off recently by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command.

It was reliably gathered that some workers adversely affected by the seal off of the facility are planning with the hoodlums to stage a protest in front of the facility tomorrow.

A source privy to the planned protest told journalists in Lagos that, ‘’ Many people work in this Chinese company where they manufacture AKT Bulbs, but police came and sealed off the premises. The workers had been thrown on the streets and they have not been paid their salaries. They are planning to protest there on Monday. You know Lagos it can be hijacked and turn violent by the time these area boys join them. We want peace in our area and want the police to be on the lookout.’’

It was gathered that a businessman, Ugochukwu Amadi, had dragged the Chinese company located at 194, Marwa Close Ijegun Water Site, Satellite Town, Lagos before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High court, Abuja accusing them of producing fake AKT bulbs, seeking an order of the court to seal off the production site.

The court granted the request and ordered the police to seal up the production site, pending the conclusion of investigations.

It was further gathered that policemen with court sheriffs recently invaded the premises of the production site and ordered the workers and the management to enforce the court order.

The owners of the premises, who were said to be Chinese nationals, allegedly prevented the policemen from enforcing the court order.

The situation got more intense when the policemen returned to the factory only to be accosted by suspected street urchins who were said to have been mobilized to the premises by the Chinese nationals.

The situation created serious panic in the locality as the hoodlums insisted that the armed policemen would not be allowed to seal up the factory.