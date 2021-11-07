Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has hit out at press criticism of Gareth Bale.

On Friday, the Italian coach stood by Bale, who has been criticised in recent years for not delivering on the pitch for Los Blancos, and reminded the press before the clash with Rayo Vallecano of what the Welshman has done for Real Madrid.

The player has a medical discharge and can train,” Ancelotti said at his press conference, after Real Madrid gave their approval for Bale to travel with Wales despite the Italian leaving him out of the squad to face Rayo.

“We cannot tell Wales that he can’t play, because there is objective data. There is a scan that says he has recovered.

Firstly, I’m not his father. It may be that Bale’s last period was not good, but nobody forgets what Bale has done.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In 2014 he helped us win the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, [and then] the Champions League against Liverpool.

“The fans are not forgetting this. He is not having his best spell, but we have to have faith. When he comes back from the national team, if he deserves to play, he will play.

“If the national team calls him up, we have to send him there. We explain how the situation is and then Wales have a week to assess the situation. I think Wales are not going to take a risk.”