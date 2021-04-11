BY ZAKA KHALIQ |

Anchor Insurance Company Limited is set to provide free theatre clinic for 500 selected youths of Akwa Ibom State origin during a two-day stage play in the state.

Similarly, it was sponsoring a life stage play titled ‘Ibiom: When Doves Fly’ which will hold in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital on April 30 and May Ist, this year.

This, the insurer said, was to ensure the Nigerian culture does not go into extinction.

Speaking on this development, the managing director/CEO of the insurance firm, Mr. Ebose Augustine, explained that the company would further be supporting the producers, Duke of Shomolu Productions, in providing free theatre clinic for 500 selected youths of Akwa Ibom State origin during the two-day stage play.

According to him, “as a corporate citizen with high respect for social responsibility, we see it as an opportunity to support events of this sort which aim at restoring, keeping and giving meaning to our culture as well as using such events to impact on the lives of the people.”

He explained that “as a people, we are fast losing our culture and history to Western narratives. Any race without a sustained culture and history has lost her identity. It is our passionate resolve at Anchor Insurance to be part of any programme that will help to project and ensure that the histories and cultures of the Nigerian ethnic components do not die.”

“This support is one of our ways of giving back to the society as it is the people that have ensured our continued success through their patronage,” he pointed out.

Commending the company for its supports, the chief executive officer of Shomolu Productions Limited, Mr. Iniobong Joseph Edgar, said: “Anchor Insurance has been there for us for over three years now. We salute the impeccable Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) reputation of the organisation in promoting arts and culture in Nigeria.”

The Ibiom story, he said, will take the audience through the origins of the ancient tribes that make up Akwa Ibom state.