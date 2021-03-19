BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) said it has effectively distributed COVID-19 kits to secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to ensure that students and teachers adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Outgoing president of ANCOPSS, FCT chapter, Malam Abdulkarim Abdulrahman, who disclosed this when he handed over to the new president of the association in Abuja on Friday, added that the executive, under his watch, also opened a temporary FCT ANCOPSS secretariat for proper coordinator of its activities, even as it also purchased official vehicle for the association, among others

Abdulrahman stated that the confederation had insisted that quality education at the secondary level in the FCT is attained by ensuring that teaching and learning process, as well as conducive learning environment is not compromised.

He maintained that the executives under his leadership has delivered on its mandates, by putting in place a dynamic ANCOPSS leadership, as well as building people who are passionate about the teaching profession.

The outgoing president said the achievement were possible through the support and goodwill from the executive and members of the association, even as he urges members to extend such support to the incoming executive members.

Speaking after taking over the leadership of the association, the new president, Malam Bello Adam Gupa, pledged to reposition the association to achieve the focus mandates of the group, even as he called for the support of all members.

Gupa, who is the principal of Government Secondary School, Kuje is to pilot the affairs of the association for the next four years.