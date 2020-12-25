“A good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended to heaven. We part with you in pain.”

By Raliat Ahmed- Yusuf

On the night of Friday, December 11, 2020, I received the news of the death of my beloved boss of 14 years, Sam Nda-Isaiah, with great shock. I was so devastated that in confusion I rushed to his house around 1:am. On getting there, I was confronted by some gun-cocking mobile policemen and could not gain access to his house. I, then rushed to LEADERSHIP Newspapers office, where at the newsroom I was greeted by a sight I would never forget. A computer screen displaying his obituary on the front page being designed by a page planner for the LEADERSHIP Weekend edition! Then it dawned on me that he was truly gone and I broke down completely.

Till this moment, it is still like a dream to me. For some of us who related directly with the great Sam Nda-Isaiah, there are no words to describe his kind heartedness. I am deeply pained by his sad demise for he was one man who impacted my life positively more than anyone else has done in my over a decade of working with the LEADERSHIP Newspapers.

‘Chairman’ as he was fondly called believed so much in me – he gave me numerous opportunities after I was employed as a proof reader over 10 years ago. I look back recalling the journey so far – even as it was laced with several promotions.

He picked special interest in me when he found out that I studied Biochemistry and since my encounter with him, my life was never the same as I would later to be elevated purely on merit to the position of sub-editor, staff writer, research editor, Foreign Desk editor, online editor, deputy editor (LEADERSHIP Weekend), editor (LEADERSHIP Friday), editor (LEADERSHIP Weekend), editor (LEADERSHIP Sunday), editor (LEADERSHIP) and at present managing editor.

Chairman was a great man who supported and brought people up without recourse to tribe or religion. I am one of such people.

Our relationship was not just that of a boss-employee but rather that of father and daughter. He took me like his own child and could not bear to see me suffer in any way. My late boss took my personal problem upon himself, especially in seeing that I had my kids when I had issues.

He stood by me all through those trying times by giving me a long break without my salary being stopped until I had my son a few years ago. When I had my daughter (I was then the editor of LEADERSHIP Sunday, a paper I edited while pregnant with my daughter). He personally monitored me until I had the baby seven weeks before my EDD. On putting a call to him that I would be undergoing an emergency Caesarean Section (CS0, he said: ‘’Raliat relax, don’t panic you will be fine. I am going to ask that some money be sent to you.’’ Not long after that I received a credit alert…that money with just a little addition would later settle my hospital bill of close to half a million naira! How can I quantify such act of kindness!

Dear boss, we had our disagreements but the fact remains that you were not perfect because you are a human being after all. Even in death, I will forever remain grateful to you for your kindness. You made me what I am today, thanks to your grooming, tutelage and strong conviction that I could do it. My children sadly are too young to understand the fatherly role you played that saw me, giving birthing them without losing my job considering the circumstances. I will definitely tell them this story once they come of age.

I am numbed, shattered and extremely pained by your sudden death. You will forever remain in my heart and it is my prayer that your beautiful soul continues to rest in perfect peace. You will be sorely missed.

Adieu my dearest boss.

Ahmed- Yusuf, is the managing editor of LEADERSHIP Newspapers.