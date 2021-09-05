The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the November 6, Anambra State gubernatorial election, Senator Andy Uba, has assured of immediate commencement of repair of damaged portions of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

Addressing APC supporters who thronged out to receive him at the popular Eze-Uzu junction, Awka, portion of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway on Friday, Senator Uba who arrived the state to commence campaigns decried the excruciating experience he observed commuters pass through on the expressway.

“The road is very bad. I assure you that repair work will start today on this road. The minister (of works) is already on his way coming, work will start on this road today,” he said.

Senator Uba also assured APC members in the state led by the state chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike that he would win the coming gubernatorial election.

He told them that it was the day President Muhammadu Buhari personally handed him the flag as APC gubernatorial standard-bearer at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, that his victory at the poll was declared.

He also assured that an APC administration in the state would liberate the state from bad governance and the consequent poor development.

“I want to assure you that our party is going to take over Agu-Awka come November 6”, he said.

He, however, urged members of the party to work as a team to guarantee victory of the party at the election.