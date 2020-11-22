BY JOY YESUFU, Abuja. |

The Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ) has said it is targeting prevention of corruption in governance processes to improve oversight, transparency and accountability in the management of state resources.

Executive Director of ANEEJ, Rev David Ugolor, stated this at the opening ceremony of a two-day Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) workshop organized for Civil Society organizations (CSOs) and journalists in Benin city, Edo state capital.

The workshop is part of the implementation of Civil Society Advocacy to Support Anti – Corruption and Rule of Law in Nigeria (CASARN) project. CASARN project is part of the implementation of the Rule of Law and Anti – corruption (RoLAC) programme funded by European Union and implemented by British Council.

He further said one of the objectives of the workshop is to support CSOs/media advocacy for the implementation of Open Government Partnership (OGP) commitments in Edo state.

According to ugolor “while implementing the CASARN project, ANEEJ has organized series of workshops and engagements with government agencies in the past ten months covering diverse issues including procurement observation and open contracting, Freedom of Information issues and advocacy as well as budget monitoring and tracking.

“This workshop is to design monitoring and evaluation framework for the Edo State Integrity and Accountability Strategy (EDSIAS) that will be owned by participants and used by CSOs/journalist to monitor the implementation of EDSIAS and design a template for reporting progress of implementation of EDSIAS”.

He also said Edo state government signed on to the OGP in 2018 and has committed to sign the anti-corruption strategy under the anti-corruption thematic area adding that the state Action Plan (SAP) has been developed and is currently before the government for approval.

In the draft OGP, SAP commitments were proposed for implementation across five thematic areas namely, fiscal transparency; anti-corruption; service delivery and inclusion; access to information and citizen engagement.

In his address, representative of RoLAC, Mr Emmanuel Uche said the government of today may not produce something that will become the final template for EDSIAS but has provided a critical voice for civil society, dispassionate voices, voices that cannot be bought over. “Addressing what the key indicators are, government as well as the people must look out for a way to indicate that we are making progress in the change that we want to see” he noted.

“Edo is a voice for the voiceless and therefore it is important that we should capitalize on the strength that we have in the state to push key reforms that would ensure that both ourselves and our posterity to come have good dividend of democracy and development” Uche added.