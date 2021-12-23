President of Authentic Nigeria football and Allied Supporters Club, (ANFASSC) Abayomi Ogunjimi has praised Confederation of African football,CAF President for Insisting on going ahead with African cup of nations,AFCON despite some couple of challenges going into the tournament.

Ogunjimi said sticking by a decision in the face of series of pressure takes a lot of gut and Patrice motsepe he has that and that he is what Africa needs at this critical times.

‘’ He has shown that he is what Africa needs at this critical time despite a lot of pressure from European clubs to cancel the tournament because of timing and with the reoccurrence of new variant of COVID-19 couple with some challenges from host country, Cameroon.

Patrice motsepe has insisted that the tournament will go ahead after inspecting facilities on ground and speaking with government of Cameroon, which is a big boost for the host country and other African nations .

And on their part, Abayomi said they have never had doubt about the nations cup not holding because ‘’we have never stop our plans to have high number of our members at the nations cup in Cameroon to cheer Super Eagles to victory” he said.

The Nations Cup holds from 9 January to 6 February,2022 in Cameroon.

