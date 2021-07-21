Bishop of Akure Diocese of Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd. Simeon Oluwole Borokini, has faulted the decision of the National Assembly to vote against electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Amendment Bill.

Borokini said their resolve to vote against electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Amendment Bill clearly shows that they have something to hide.

Speaking at his 65th birthday thanksgiving held in Akure, the Ondo state capital, the cleric noted that since over 70 percent of Nigerians used mobile phones for money transfer and do other things online, it should not be difficult for the country to transmit election results online.

According to the Bishop, “For NASS to have voted against the electronic transfer of votes, I think they have what they are hiding.

“If over 70 percent of Nigerians are used to mobile phones where they do the transfer of money and other things, definitely, electronic transfer of votes will work in the country unless they have a hidden agenda.

” I support it because we are improving every day. The telecommunications mast has gone to all the nook and cranny of the country. Only a few places are yet to have it and we can’t because of that stop it. I am in support of the electronic transfer of votes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Borokini, however, decried the current situation in the country, saying things have grown from bad to worse.

His words: “Things have really changed. Before this time, we never thought Nigeria would become like this. Everything has changed for the worse. But with God all things are possible. We will continue to pray because it is our duty to pray for our country.