Bandits have released Sadiq, son of the chairman of the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi.

He was abducted along other passengers in the Abuja-Kaduna bound train on March 28, 2022.

An undisclosed amount of ransom was reportedly paid before the terrorists released him.

It was learnt that Sadiq, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain was among passengers in the Business Class coach of the train, when the bandits struck.

Before his abduction, Sadiq had on February 5, 2022, defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP.

A former deputy governor of Zamfara State, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, was among the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, who was shot by the terrorists on that fateful evening.

A member of the victim’s family said he was released on Friday.

According to the family member, Sadiq was identified by his friends and relatives when the terrorists recently released pictures of the abducted train passengers in their captivity.

The source said the terrorists never knew they were keeping the son of one of a highly respected elders in the region and by extension the country.

He said, “You see, that’s why we are very careful now. Negotiations between the government and the terrorists for the release of our loved ones have reached advanced stage.

“We don’t want to jeopardise the process now. So, if you identify any person on the released photos, please we are advising people to keep mute. We are sure the terrorists later found out who Sadiq was and decided to negotiate for his freedom.

Sadiq is the only son of his father and his mother the late Hajiya Jummai Alhassan (Mama Taraba).

It was gathered that he is currently undergoing psychological rehabilitation in a private hospital in Kaduna after reuniting with his family.

The source said that his release was a result of intensive negotiation with the bandits.

The first victim that was released by the terrorists was the managing director of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA), Alwan Hassan, who was alleged to have paid huge ransom.

When contacted, the Kaduna State police public relations officer (PPRO) ASP Muhammed Jalige, promised to confirm the development and revert back to LEADERSHIP but he did do so at the time of filing this report last night.