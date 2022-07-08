The Embassy of the Republic of Angola in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Benin and Niger, has announced that the former President of the Republic of Angola Jose Eduardo Dos Santos died on Friday in the city of Barcelona, Spain, due to illness.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Embassy Angola in Abuja, Dos Santos was born on August 28, 1942, in Luanda.

“Santos was a unique figure of Angolan nationalism with his participation in the fight against colonization, in the conquest of national independence, in the affirmation of Angola in the context of Nations, in the conquest of peace, reconstruction and national reconciliation,” the statement said.

The era of reconciliation was after a prolonged civil war with the rebel group led by the UNITA leader Jonas Savimbi, who was killed in 2002.

According to the statement, from Saturday, July 9, the country will observe five days of national mourning.

The Embassy of Angola in Abuja will also open from Monday, July 11, a Book of Condolences in honour of the late Angolan nationalist.