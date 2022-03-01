Scores of parents whose children are currently trapped in Ukraine this morning besieged the Russian Embassy in Abuja to demand the safety of their wards and an immediate evacuation effort by the Nigerian Government.

The Concerned Parents led by Barrister Ada Njoku urged the Russian government to ensure they do all within their powers to bring their children back home alive.

She lauded the efforts of the federal government in making necessary arrangements to evacuate some of the stranded Nigerians to Poland.

The Nigerian government has listed four borders in Ukraine where its citizens seeking to leave the country can be evacuated.

The parents wondered why it has suddenly become a crime for Nigerians to migrate abroad in search of better and greener pastures.

Another visibly angry parent, Blessing David, said her daughter has been in Ukraine for more than five years for studies and she never knew a time would come that she would be highly apprehensive about her safety.

She urged the federal government to urgently come to their aid as any form of delay might be disastrous.

She called for urgent prayers and solidarity for their safe evacuation. She urged Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to handle the situation as quickly as possible.

”The Minister of Foreign Affairs should treat this matter as an emergency, while our citizens should stay calm, comply with safety procedures and avoid self-help in order to avoid the mischief of human traffickers,” she said.