Angry residents in the early hours of yesterday barricaded Funtua-Sheme highway in Katsina State over alleged killings in their communities by bandits.

According to motorists plying the highway, the angry residents blocked the road with debris including stumps of trees and big stones while some of the protesters burned tyres on the barricaded portion of the highway.

LEADERSHIP Friday also learnt that the residents were protesting onslaughts on their communities by bandits.

The barricade left many travellers stranded for hours, especially those going to Sokoto, Zamfara and parts of Katsina states.

ADVERTISEMENT

A motorist who pleaded anonymity alleged that the protesters blocked the road since Tuesday night, adding that some people slept on the road as a result.

Security operatives largely made up of troops of the Nigerian Army reportedly moved in to clear the highway later in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT