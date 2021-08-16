Some Angry youths in Yantumaki, Danmusa local government area of Katsina State, on Monday morning, barricaded Katsina-Funtua highway to protest banditry attacks in the area.

The protest followed bandit attack on Amarawa village and several other communities within Danmusa and Matazu LGAs from Friday night to Sunday night, resulting in killing of six and many houses destroyed.

During the Sunday night attack, the bandits also killed two persons, injured several others, razed houses and rustled domestic animals.

A credible source told LEADERSHIP that the youths barricaded the highway as early as 6am, making bonfires, a development which disrupted traffic flow for several hours.

The protest forced some travellers going to Funtua, Kaduna, Abuja, Sokoto and Gusau to turn back and wait at Dustin-ma until security operatives later came to clear the highway.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, said security operatives were on top of the situation.

“We woke up this morning (Monday) with a report of protest by some youths at Yantumaki area because of bandit attack at Amarawa village where two villagers were killed by the hoodlums.

“The command in collaboration with military and other security agencies are on top of the situation as personnel and equipment are additionally deployed to deal with the recalcitrant bandits hibernating in the area.

“The Command is calling for calm and urges members of the communities around the area to join hands with security agencies in the ongoing onslaught against the hoodlums,” he said.