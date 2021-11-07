For many families, the aforementioned date would forever remain a black Monday as they wept profusely and begged that their loved ones trapped in the rubble be brought out either dead or alive.

The very high building used to be a cynosure of all eyes in the highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos State even though it was still under construction. At the moment, the memory of the high-rise building leaves pains, confusion, a death trail, and a blow from error and mistakes made by relevant stakeholders that were allowed to fester before it eventually consumed many.

The case of the woman who wailed profusely and intermittently, begging that her son should be brought out of the rubble dead or alive was very pathetic.

She said barely three months ago, one of her sons she identified as Ade passed on and now, Sesan her son of again, is also a victim of the building collapse.

The highly traumatized dark complexion woman recounted that “I never knew what happened at the site, in this massive building until I got here. My son usually comes home every Sunday; he was involved in this unfortunate incident the day he resumed work. I am begging the government and the people involved to help me bring my son out either dead or alive so that I can know my fate.”

Like the temporary silence and seeming peace in the cemetery, uncontrollable wailing erupted in the site of rescue operations when the lifeless body of the female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving with the construction firm, Fourscore Heights Limited, identified as Zainab Oridamola was pulled out of the rubble.

The recovery of Zainab’s lifeless body immediately put an end to the fervent prayers by her distraught mother, family members, and friends hitherto seen praying for a safe rescue.

Some relatives who mustered the courage to speak revealed that the late corps member was initially deployed to Borno state but because of a problem of insecurity in that part of the country her mother got her redeployed to Lagos state.

“It is still part of the problem we are talking about in this country. Zainab was a 2021 batch B corps member who was originally deployed to Maiduguri but got a redeployment to Lagos after the three-week orientation. She started working with the company a few weeks ago. Very hardworking person, how I wished we knew, we would have allowed her to continue her youth service in the North.

“She was not allowed to do her NYSC programme in Borno because of insecurity, of course, she is the first daughter of her mother and no one would gamble with a child one has invested so much in to be killed by insurgence. But unfortunately, the building collapse has done its worst.’’

As lamentations continued unabated, Godwin Abel, the father of a 17-year-old apprentice identified as Emmanuel, one of the victims of the 21-storey building collapse, explained that his son, alongside his colleagues, was at the site with the boss when the building suddenly collapsed.

Abel said: “I have been calling his boss, his colleagues in Abuja said they have been unable to get him. I came here and saw things myself. I have seen the picture of his boss, he is dead.

“Five of them came here, only one person survived and that person came either to charge his phone or to rest because he took drugs, according to what they told me, the person came out and saw the building going down.

“Ever since then, I have been trying to speak to my son and to also get to speak with his boss but his number was not available until I came here yesterday and stood here and I was shown the picture of the boss, he’s dead.

“It is painful, I am devastated. I pleaded with the state governor when he came to address us. I want to see my son to ascertain if he’s dead or alive, I am not looking for justice, I just want to see my son to know if he’s dead or alive. His name is Emmanuel, he is just 17 years old, and he finished secondary school.”

In life it is different ropes for different folks, while others mourn, Samuel, one of the survivors, simply rejoices and thank God for sparing his life.

He said, ‘’It was God that spared my life. I had gone to eat, so on my way back to my duty post, I saw the MD of Fourscore Heights Limited, Mr. Femi Osibona owner of the property coming and I immediately ran to one corner to hide for him to pass because if he sees you just walking about not working, he will tell those police following him to flog you very well. It was while I was hiding that the building collapsed.’’

Meantime, some prominent Lagosians who commented on the menace of frequent building collapse in the state have blamed the ugly trend on lack of regulation by the state government.

The former deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Chief Olabode George blamed the collapse of the 21-storey building on systemic state failure on the part of the state government, adding that it is a reflection of greed, arrogance of power, and lawlessness.

Chief George stated that everything about the collapsed building spells doom and yet the state appears comatose and indifferent.

According to him, ‘’The explanation given by the state government that 15 storey building was approved and yet the developer raised it to 21 floors and that the structural engineer wrote a letter since February last year detailing all the anomalies and informed the authorities about the looming danger, yet the developer called Fourscore continued, negating the building codes, shows that there is definitely a lot wrong with a government that cannot exercise a firm grip in ensuring that its own laws are abide with.

“Some builders apparently take dangerous short-cuts to evade the law with the obvious connivance of those who are supposed to regulate their activities.

“Fourscore was an obvious disaster waiting to happen and yet everyone ignored it. The citizens of Lagos state deserve to know the whole truth about the real owners of Fourscore and not the hapless fronts who are sadly buried in the ruins, “ Chief George demands.

The PDP chieftain stated that the only way to unveil the truth was to set up an independent Technical and Judicial commission which will be composed of the brightest of our architects, structural engineers, foundation and soil engineers, impeccable jurists who will never compromise their professional probity.

“Only then we will really know what happened on that terrible Monday afternoon and why it should never happen again. This is one building disaster too many. This is also a moral to the electorate to choose wisely at the polls and make sure that those who are elected effectively represent their interests.”

Harkening to the demands of the residents, the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who admitted that “mistakes were made” before the collapse of the high-rise building in the Ikoyi area of the state inaugurated members of the investigation tribunal that will conduct an inquiry into the cause of the collapse of a 21-storey structure and also declared three days of mourning over the Ikoyi tragedy.

The governor also signed the instrument legitimising the composition of the panel and empowering the tribunal to invite or summon anyone and organisation useful to the investigation.

Members of the tribunal drawn from the private sector took the oath at the event held in the LASWA Building at Falomo, Ikoyi. They have since hit the ground running and are expected to report back within four weeks.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said, “This is an event that one can say that indeed mistakes were made from all angles and this is an event that truly really shouldn’t be happening in a modern day city like Lagos state.”

The governor lamented the increasing rate of collapsed buildings in the state, saying a modern mega city like Lagos should not be associated with such menace.

As noted by observers that there is lack of proper regulation of the sector, Governor Sanwo-Olu affirmed that there was no manifest of workers on site to know the number of workers that worked with the company that particular day.

He said, “Unfortunately, we did not have the manifest of everybody that was on-site and which is against the law. On a daily basis, there is always a manifest of everybody working in a construction company. It’s also difficult to identify anybody working with the construction company.

‘’No one has come forward as the project manager or staff of the developer, and we are also working without the full information of the modus operandi of the company. That is why we don’t know the number we are dealing with or what work they are doing there.

“It’s still completely not clear, but what we know is that we have been able to rescue nine persons, six of them are still in the general hospital and three have been discharged.’’

To unravel the root causes of the collapse and move the sector forward, the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has commenced investigations into the 21-storey building collapse in Gerrard Ikoyi area of Lagos state.

The director-general of SON, Farouk Salim stated that samples of iron rods, concrete mix and other building materials have been taken for laboratory analysis and tests.

He said there would be strong consequences for all standards infractions, stressing that it is necessary to promote voluntary compliance in Nigeria as in other parts of the world.

Salim who described the incident as avoidable and one collapse too many stated that SON is currently developing new procedures in line with the Act establishing it, to verify and ensure that all materials used in major construction projects across the country meet the required standards.

Salim stated that SON requires the continuous support and collaboration of all Nigerians, other agencies and professional organisations to deliver on its mandate to the nation.

He pointed out that Section 5 (1) b of the SON Act No. 14 of 2015 charges the organisation to “Undertake investigation as necessary into the quality of facilities, systems, services, materials and products, whether imported or manufactured in Nigeria”.

Building collapse is a recurring decimal in Lagos State. Available statistics revealed that Lagos state has recorded the highest number of both collapsed buildings and the number of casualties with about 36,000 potential collapses waiting to happen, on average due to defective structures that litter the state’s metropolis.

To tackle the daunting challenge posed by defective building, Chapter 59 Section 74 of the Urban and regional planning and development law of Lagos state 2010 which was signed by former Governor, Mr. Raji Fashola states that in the event of the collapse of any property or structure due to negligence on the part of the owner, or the developer, such property shall be forfeited to the state government after due investigation and or publication in the state official gazette.

Unfortunately, the enforcement of the law by successive governments in the state has been weak.