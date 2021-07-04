The third son of former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Mr Amamchi Okorocha, on Sunday celebrated the anniversary of his network of businesses and philanthropic activities including the establishment of the Wingist Network; cutting across luxury hospitality, lifestyle, entertainment, real estate, among others.

Addressing journalists and guests during the anniversary that attracted politician in Abuja, Sunday said that he established the Wingist Network in January 2020, upon his return from the U.S and has gone ahead to diversify and engage in many philanthropic activities, including visit to orphanages and internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps with members of the Wingist Network Foundation.

He said: “The Wingist network is a forerunner in luxury hospitality, lifestyle, entertainment and real estate. The company is made up of forward-thinking youths that are ready to change the global perspective indefinitely. Wingist Network fosters values around integrity, family, accountability, teamwork and innovation; which creates an environment for leadership and career growth alongside personal development.

“Wingist network group of companies was founded in 2020 and currently has several diverse luxury and complementary businesses under its umbrella. For instance, the Wingist Sports Bar & Restaurant is a pioneer outlet of the network, which was launched in June 2020, during the pandemic, and served as an avenue where the customers could ease the build-up of tension from the months-long lockdown.

“The Hive by Wingist is the succeeding outlet of the network and was launched on the 1st of October 2020 to cater for the urban party clientele that love outdoor parties, while Eden by Wingist was founded on the 13th of December 2020 for fun-loving people, who desire luxury drinking and dining experience. This is our most luxurious outlet and is a Garden of Eden–inspired indoor-outdoor restaurant and lounge.

“Our vision is to create a multinational eco-system of luxury hospitality and entertainment, through continuous innovation and teamwork and to provide customers with the most luxurious and compelling hospitable and entertainment services. In a nutshell, we are into hospitality, restaurant chain, lounge chain, media production, music production, real estate, venture capitalist, artist management, events production, concerts, parties, movies/shows/live production, philanthropy, with subsidiaries as La Terre, Aro studios, Ink Realtor, The W studios.

“Also, based on our track record of success, Wingist Network has successfully entered into partnerships with brands who are the forerunners in their respective niche globally, including Penrod – Ricard, Red Bull, Coca – Cola, Wourton, Juremi Foundation, Rochas Group of Companies, U-save Foundation, Delphino Entertainment, among others.

“Digital distribution has been the preferred method of showcasing creativity. Wingist Network has vast connections in the entertainment and hospitality industry combined with a well-qualified and licensed digital team. We help create, re-create, develop and distribute your digital work, we also provide digital distribution of music, images and videos we provide area of expertise in talent management, music and movie production, event management and content creation.

“La Terre hotels Nigeria limited is a subsidiary of the Wingist Network group of companies that focuses on offering state of the art luxurious hotels, resorts and apartments. Our team are experts disposed in giving clients the best in style and sophistication. Another project currently handled by the group is the SKIES event center, currently under construction in the high profile area of Port Harcourt Crescent in Area 11, Abuja.”