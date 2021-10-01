A Nigerian pan-African creative advertising agency, known for its communications campaigns for Glo, DStv, Peak Milk, La Casera and Conoil on Thursday, September 30, 2021 unveiled a newly-revamped Science Laboratory at the Oregun Junior High School in Lagos in celebration of its 9th anniversary.

X3M Ideas founded by Nigerian advertising and music executive, Steve Babaeko, commissioned the renovated lab for the use of students and teachers of the co-educational school, to further their STEM-related interests as part of its student-based CSR efforts.

The World Bank said the number of scientists and engineers in sub-saharan Africa are very low compared to more industrialised countries.

The region only has 91 researchers per million inhabitants compared to the world average of 1,083 researchers.

Steve said, “Over 40 per cent of the roughly 200 million residents in Nigeria, Africa’s most-populous country, are youths. Confident, fervid and enterprising, they want to chart their own course and are hopeful for the future of the nation. Considering how important STEM is to the growth and development of Nigeria, the number of graduates in scientific disciplines is horribly low. We’re aiming to drive a change in this regard by enabling the science-related dreams of the students in Oregun Junior High.”

For nine years, X3M Ideas has consistently delivered impactful social intervention projects. By renovating classrooms, office blocks, sick bays, libraries and donating computers, UPS devices, air conditioners, internet modems with unlimited data and unique wash hand stations and disinfectant tunnels, the X3M team have over time shown their unrelenting dedication to support students in their immediate communities.