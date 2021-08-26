Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has described as phenomenal, the impact of the annual LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards.

LEADERSHIP conference and awards is an annual event organised by LEADERSHIP Group Limited to celebrate those considered by the organisation as having distinguished themselves in the public and private sectors in the previous year.

Mustapha bagged the Public Service Person of the Year Award while the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 which he chairs emerged as the Public Agency of the Year.

Speaking yesterday when he received a delegation from LEADERSHIP Group led by the editor-in-chief, Azubuike Ishiekwene, Mustapha said the award was one recognition he would not forget in a hurry.

The SGF said “for me to be honoured by LEADERSHIP Newspaper as an individual and for the group that I chair to be so honoured, I am highly elated.”

While admitting that the award will spur him and the committee to do more, Mustapha added, “It is also great that my role in an institution that I have worked closely with has been acknowledged in spite of the weak infrastructure and deficiencies in our health system.”

The SGF confirmed his attendance at the Conference and Awards Ceremony slated for September 9 and, lauded the management of LEADERSHIP Group for holding fort the expectation and dreams of the founding chairman, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

He extolled the virtues of the late Sam Nda-Isaiah describing him as a serial entrepreneur who was full of ideas even as he enjoined the management of the media organisation to sustain his legacy.

“I want to thank the management of LEADERSHIP for sustaining his legacies and keeping the mantra of the organisation and what Sam stood for,” he added.

Mustapha said the late Sam Nda-Isaiah was focused in his pursuit for truth and positive change in the society through information dissemination.

He said, “Sam has done well, and his memories will remain a blessing. Even at the time of distress, he was selfless and very concerned about others. We will miss his wise counsel.’’

In his speech, the LEADERSHIP Editor-in-Chief, Azu Ishiekwene, said the SGF’s award was in recognition of his outstanding record of public service.

I’m Overwhelmed By LEADERSHIP Award – Burji

Similarly, the group managing director of First Class Group Ltd, Badamasi Burji, has said he is elated by the award of Social Impact of the Year by LEADERSHIP Media Group to him. He expressed his feeling yesterday when the management of LEADERSHIP Media Group presented a letter of invitation for the award to him in Abuja.

Burji who sympathised with the media firm on the demise of its founding chairman, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, last December, said he and his family cherish his nomination for the esteemed position of the ‘2020 LEADERSHIP Social Impact Award’.

Burji said he first got to know of the nomination for the position from a friend in the Kano State Assembly whose congratulatory message got him curious about what had happened. He said it was indeed a cheerful thing for him when his son informed him that LEADERSHIP Newspaper had chosen him as one of their awardees for this year’s edition of the annual conference.

“A minute after I started receiving congratulatory messages. I then called Sam Nda-Isaiah then what have I done and he said Badamasi I didn’t know that you have done a lot to humanity.

Burji said he currently has over 6000 children in his foundation. He said apart from that, he has a lot of other programmes, adding that he is currently working on an agricultural academy.

“I also have women empowerment and just three months ago trained youths in my village on how to make POP, and interlocking. In fact, for over four years now we trained them on building. To be frank with you, I don’t even know what to say but I pray for Sam, I pray for the company. I thank you very much for this great honour and we will do our best to be with you,” he added.

Also, the director of human resource First Class Group, Abdullahi Muhammad, said that all the company staff, family and friends of Burji are very happy about the award.

“I want to assure you that the management and his associates are going to support him. We will meet you to do the things that are necessary before the award,” he added.

Presenting the nomination to Burji, the managing director of LEADERSHIP Media Group, Muazu Elazeh, said Burji’s name received unanimous recommendations from the board of management of the media organization during the process of selecting those who have distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavor.

“It was even on that day that some of our staff who have been following your activities were given all the recommendations and we said no this is a well-deserved award. We nominate you but first of all recommend you for all that you have done and you keep doing and we urge you to continue doing. That there can never be too much for humanitarian services. So as you are already aware the award is coming up on the Sept 9th 2021,” Elazeh said.

In December 2020, LEADERSHIP had in line with its annual tradition of celebrating individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour and made outstanding contributions to Nigeria and the world in the course of the year, picked the nominees for its 2020 awards.