ADVERTISEMENT

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has been honoured by the Association of National Olympics Committees of Africa (ANOCA) with the ‘Highest Order of Sports Administrator Award’ for his immense contributions to the growth of the Olympics Movement and Sports in Africa.

Conferring the award on Minister Dare during a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja on Tuesday, ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf said: “ANOCA is happy with the role you played in ensuring the completion of our headquarters in Abuja. We are very proud of all that you have done for sports development in Nigeria and Africa. We hereby present this award to you for your great work and contributions to sports development. We are very proud of you and look forward to an enduring relationship for the future of our sports.”

The minister commended the ANOCA for the award, saying it is quite special.

“Thanks for this honour and award which is quite special. When I met you in Morocco a few months after assuming office, the chemistry was spontaneous because of our love for sports development in Africa. Since I met you, I’ve learnt a lot about sports in Africa and its bits of politics. You need an undying spirit to succeed in sports. ANOCA has grown from strength to strength and we are proud of hosting the ANOCA office on our soil.

“We sincerely thank the IOC President and yourself for the role you played in making Nigeria the Olympics Capital of Africa. Thank you so much for the partnership you offer us.”

On the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Mr Dare said, ” Your visit is timely, coming at a time we are preparing for the Tokyo Olympics to use the power of sports and give hope to people that sports can conquer covid-19.

“As we look forward to Tokyo, I wish that as Nigeria excels, Algeria can also excel so that we all can celebrate Africa’s success. I look forward to the invitation to the ANOCA meeting in Cairo, Egypt as well as the African Athletics Championships in Algiers.”