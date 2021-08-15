Another four housemates have been evicted from the second edition of Teachers Naija, a Nigerian reality TV show.

The quartet namely Babatunde Adegunji, Folarin Ademola, Marcel Sopuluchukwu and Rachael Banta, were sent packing on Thursday during the live eviction show.

The event was the second eviction since the show kicked off on August 3.

Their eviction has now put the number of housemates to 12 as the grand finale draws closer.

The reality show, an initiative of Anub Media Limited, will wrap up on August 22, with the winner getting a 2-bedroom flat in Abuja alongside N2m cash prize, while the first and the second runner up will get N1.5m and N1m respectively.

The show airs on DStv Channel 195 and GoTV Channel 97 from 8 pm to 9 pm every day.