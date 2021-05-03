ADVERTISEMENT

BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Another notorious bandits’ leader, Tukur Mai Kyalla, has been reportedly killed in a gun duel with rival gang at Dumburum forest in Zamfara State.

Kyalla was gun down night by a rival gang of Late Daudawa, who carried a reprisal attack over the dead of their leader last Friday in the same forest.

According to the information available to LEADERSHIP, the late Daudawa gang vow to avenge the dead of their Leader, especially those that have hand in the attack that led to his dead.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Late Daudawa, after abduction of Kankara school boys last year December, appeared in Gusau, capital of Zamfara State, with five other members of the gang and renounced their membership, handing over 20 AK47- rifles to the Police.

Last Friday, he was reported killed in a gun duel after he was said to have returned to the forest.