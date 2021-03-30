BY INNOCENT ODOH |

Another batch of 255 Nigerians stranded in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) via its official Twitter handle @nidcom_gov, adding that the returnees arrived via Saudi Air Flight SV3405 at about 1.00pm time Monday, 29th March.

According to the commission, they will proceed on quarantine at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj Camp for 14 days in line with the reversed COVID-19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The Nigerian government has evacuated nearly 2,000 of its nationals from the Kingdom in the last three months even as more returnees are expected in subsequent days.

In February, Nigerian government received a batch of 420 returnees from Saudi Arabia.

The government had through the director of Consular and Legal Services Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bolaji Akinremi, told reporters during the February evacuation that the plan to repatriate Nigerians was part of diplomacy to always bring back nationals that are in need abroad.

Akinremi had advised Nigerians seeking greener pastures outside the country to ensure they travel legally, saying “when you have your papers and the country allows you to do it legally that country has responsibility to watch over you and you too have the right to ask questions.”