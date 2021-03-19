By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

Residents of Gwangwan in Rogo local government have called on the state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to direct health officials to come to their rescue following an outbreak of strange disease that has claimed the life of one person.

The Councillor in the area, Muhammad Tukur, who made the call in an interview with journalists urged the government to act in good time to prevent spread of the disease.

He said no fewer than 56 persons have been reported to have contracted the strange disease from a poisonous drink at Gwangwan village of Rogo local government area of Kano State.

Residents of the Gwangwan village are now said to be in apprehension as victims of the “strange disease” vomit and urinate blood.

The Councillor gave the names of the areas affected by the outbreak as of the disease as: “Unguwan Rijiyan Dadi, Gwangwan Gabas, Gwangwan

Yamma, Unguwar Tsarmai, Gangare, and Unguwar Kofar Fada.

He said they have so far took 30 people to Rogo General Hospital within 24-hour of the outbreak but added they are responding to treatment.

The law maker said: “One person has died as a result of the outbreak and most of the victims of the disease have complained of spending a

lot of money on treating their loved ones at various health care centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shehu Adamu whose two kids are down with the disease, he he has spent over N20,000 in the Hospital trying to get them treated despite the

hard times he is facing.