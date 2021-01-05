In March of 2020, the UK lockdown brought a stop to all professional football and sports across the country as the first efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic caused a nationwide standstill – with history repeating itself, the start of 2021 was seemingly off to a rocky start with numbers across the UK rising and two new strains of the virus being detected, and with Boris Johnson set to make an announcement at the start of the week many fans feared that this could mean another lockdown was on the way, and the cancellation of major sporting events once again.

On one hand, fans were right – another lockdown has been put in to place and will be revisited in February to see if measures can be lifted or if stricter rules are needed, in the case that stricter rules are required it’s almost certain that all professional sporting will have to be temporarily put on hold, but as it stands elite level sporting including football will be allowed to go ahead as scheduled albeit behind closed doors.

It isn’t good news for everyone, however – the EFL have recently stated that due to rising coronavirus numbers and concerns around player safety, it’s almost inevitable that there will be a suspension of some games moving forward to ensure safety standards can be met, and with a few games already postponed within the last week and over fifty throughout the current season, it does set a concerning trend. Similarly, the Premier League has also experienced a few cancellations due to coronavirus concerns and if numbers do start to creep up then it’s almost a certainty that there will be more strict measures put in place there too, something akin to what had been seen in 2020.

Other European leagues may follow the same path – whilst countries across Europe are still dealing with the virus, much of a “new normal” has continued to operate as planned with sporting in the centre, but if there are concerns around a safe space to operate for the Premier League then similar concerns may be held for the other big leagues in Italy, Spain, France, and Germany and they may also all see some disruption.

For now, Premiership football will have a few uninterrupted weeks of the regular schedule with betting sites in Nigeria offering odds on all fixtures both confirmed and upcoming, punters may be well advised to get some bets in early. And be excited for the matches to come, as there’s no guarantee the steam can be kept throughout the entire year.