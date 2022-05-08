Another traditional ruler in Oyo State, the Onijeru of Ijeru land, Oba Elijah Olaniyi Popoola is dead.

The death of Oba Popoola who died at the age of 85 after a brief illness is coming on the heels of the death of some prominent traditional rulers in the state.

It was gathered that the Onijeru of Ijeru land ascended the throne in the year 2008.

No fewer than seven traditional rulers have joined their ancestors in the last six months in the state.

Prominent among the traditional rulers who have joined their ancestors in the last six months in the state are the Onigbeti, Soun of Ogbomoso, Olubadan of Ibadan land and Alaafin of Oyo, among others.

The Onigbeti of Igbeti land, Oba Emmanuel Oyekan Oyebisi, Afasegbejo III joined his ancestors at the age of 77.

It was also reported that the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi joined his ancestors on December 12th 2021.

The Asigangan of Igangan, in Ibarapa North local government area Oba Lasisi Adeoye Lawuyi Aribiyan, joined his ancestors.

The 41st Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji also joined his ancestors on January 2nd 2022 at the age of 93.

Another monarch, Oba Gabriel Adepoju, has joined his ancestors. Oba Adepoju was until his death, the Oloko of Oko Ile in Oriire Local Government area of the state.

On April 8th 2022 reported that the Onikoyi of Ikoyi-Ile, in the Orire Local Government Area of the state, Oba Abdulyekeen Ayinla Oladipupo, joined his ancestors.

The 45th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi also on 23rd April this year joined his ancestors at the age of 83.