BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

The Nigeria Police station at Trademore Housing Estate, near Ubani Ibeku Morden Market in Umuahia North local government area has been set on fire by unidentified hoodlums.

This is coming barely three weeks after Uzuakoli Police Station in Bende local government area about seven kilometers away was raised under similar circumstance.

Although there has been no report of loss of live, arms and ammunition or jailbreak, pandemonium has enveloped the area which is halfway between Abia State capital, Umuahia and Uzuakoli.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP very close to the scene, a tricycle operator, who gave his name simply as Comrade Chuks expressed shock and disappointment over the ugly development.

According to him considering the lonely location of station, the police authorities should have been proactive in protecting the station which is on the highway.

Similarly, another youth who pleaded not to be mentioned in print, said rumours about the attack had been making the rounds, since after the Uzuakoli attack.

LEADERSHIP’s efforts through phone calls as at press time to reach the state command headquarters of the Nigeria Police for reaction proved abortive.