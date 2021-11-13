Usman Kamarudeen, whose only loss in his UFC career goes as far back as 2013, is the man dubbed ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, a name which he inherited from a former Nigerian-American NFL star, Christian Okoye. Usman Kamaru, as he goes by, has been touted by some section as the greatest welterweight of all time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

This comes after another fight where he overwhelmed his opponents with his power and skill, causing a nightmare as his name suggests for any future opponent who dares share a ring with him.

34-year-old Usman, born in Auchi in Edo State, Nigeria, was once called ‘Marty’ by his then high school coach at Bowie High School in Arlington, Texas, as the coach had difficulties pronouncing his name, Kamarudeen.

We would be pretty sure he knows how to pronounce the name quite well now, as the boy whom he coached for a period after his family immigrated to Dallas, Texas, USA at only eight years of age is now a proven world champion with a mean record.

Fans are singing his praise on his social media after another outstanding fight

