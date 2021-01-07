The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, yesterday morning lost another prominent professor, Duro Ajeyalemi, to coronavirus disease.

The late Mr Ajeyalemi, who retired at the age of 70 from the university in November, in 2020, was a former dean of the institution’s faculty of education and the pioneer registrar of the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB).

Confirming the report, the university’s deputy vice-chancellor in charge of development services, Folasade Ogunsola, said the institution’s management was “again shocked to receive the news of the death of another great scholar.”

“It is true Professor Ajeyalemi is dead. We are still in shock. Nigerians should know that COVID-19 is real and they should please use masks appropriately,” Mrs Ogunsola told our reporter on the phone.

It was gathered that the late don died at the isolation centre at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, in Lagos.

Mr Ajeyalemi, a professor of education, is the third prominent indigene of Ijesha land in Osun East Senatorial District that had died of the deadly disease in the recent time. The late professors Femi Odekunle and Oye Ibidapo-Obe had earlier died recently.

Meanwhile, Mrs Ogunsola, a professor of medical microbiology, urged Nigerians to desist from partying, saying the violation of COVID-19 rules through social gathering, has increased the cases nationwide.

“Nigerians should know that social parties can wait. We must wear our masks and avoid crowded spaces. We must also sanitise properly. We must be properly guided,” Mrs Ogunsola added.