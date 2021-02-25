A media organization, The Reporters Nigeria, has honoured the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof Suleiman Bogoro with its Man of the Year 2020 Award in recognition of the giant strides being recorded by the Fund under his stewardship.

Speaking while presenting the award at the TETFund headquarters in Abuja recently, the Chairman of organisation, Abdullahi Sabiu stated that as a responsible and credible media organization that has a constitutional duty to hold government accountable to the people and criticize when the need arises, it has found Bogoro a diligent public servant and patriotic Nigerian who truly deserved to be honoured.

He added that The Reporters Nigeria are interested in developmental journalism by which they draw the attention of readers to the activities and achievements of government officials, individuals and organizations who are doing their best to make the country proud.

According to Sabiu, it therefore became pertinent to recognize the giant strides of TETFund under the leadership of Prof. Bogoro, who he described as a respected educationist.

He added that his organization was particularly fascinated but not surprised by the Executive Secretary’s passion for education, human capital and infrastructural development in institutions of learning in Nigeria.

In his response, the Executive Secretary thanked the management of The Reporters Nigeria for the award. He stated that it was heart-warming that his efforts are being recognized, particularly at a time when some individuals or groups seek faults rather than positivity in service to country and humanity.

Bogoro again expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his reinstatement in 2019 which was carried out on the recommendation of the Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and pledged his continued commitment to the service of the Nation and humanity.

Recall that, in 2020 Bogoro was named the LEADERSHIP Newspaper Public Service Person of the Year 2019 and also announced as one of the winners of Business Day Excellence in Public Service Awards 2019 alongside the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, Ministers and Heads of Government Agencies.

The award was commended by prominent organizations such the Presidential Support Committee (PSC) that it was a well-deserved honour.

The committee described it as a testimony to the arduous work Bogoro is doing at TETFund in promoting transparency and accountability in the conduct of public affairs in Nigeria, noting that focus has been the secret of numerous achievements recorded by Bogoro since taking over at TETFund and that he has justified the confidence reposed in him by turning around the story of Nigeria’s public tertiary institution within the shortest time.

PSC was quoted saying; “The award conferred on Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro explains his re-appointment on April 21, 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari. The president knew that he was all that was needed to revamp the ailing fortune of the education sector in Nigeria, which has been on the downward trend in the last few decades.

“The president’s decision to recall him was definitely informed by the confidence he has in the capacity and track records of the erudite scholar to rescue the nation’s education system. So far, with his humble, calm and calculative mind, Prof Bogoro has continued to prove his critics wrong.

Prior to that, Bogoro recently clinched performance awards from three different organisations within a spate of one week.

The Bauchi State-born professor was bestowed with an Award of Excellence of the Nigerian Society for Animal Production (NSAP) during the 45th Annual Conference of the body in Bauchi a fortnight ago, including the aforementioned Public Service Person of the Year during The LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards Ceremony in Abuja on 19 March, 2020.

On the same day, he was also recognised for his tremendous efforts in repositioning the Fund for better performance in its several intervention activities in public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education as he was honoured with an award for “Excellence in Public Service” at the Business Day Annual Award Ceremony in Abuja.

Some of his prominent award include, Special Recognition award of Nigerian Society of Animal Production – 2019, Agricultural Development and Practice Award Landmark University, Omo-Aran Kwara State, Nigeria – 2017, African Achievers Award for Excellence and Service to Humanity, 2016, Nigerian Society for Animal Production Captain of Industry Award – 2015, Newswatch Magazine Overall Best Chief Executive Officer in the Nigerian Public Sector, 2015, Merit Award by Tapshin Development Association for promotion of Education, Scholarship endowment and Community Service – 2009.

Others are, Fellow of the Nigerian Society for Animal Production (FNSAP) – 2009, Distinguished Education Merit Award by the National Union of Bauchi State Students (NUBASS), January – 2008, Chieftaincy title of ‘EKWUEME OF ABOH-MBAISE’ (meaning, a man of his words), on 19-8-2006, in appreciation of my adjudged meritorious service as Chairman, Governing Council, Federal polytechnic, Nekede. Owerri – 2006, distinguished Merit Award for Excellence and Community Service by the Lagos branch of Zaar Development Association (ZDA) – 2006, amongst others.