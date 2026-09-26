South African police have discovered the body of another woman in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, bringing to 10 the number of women found dead in the municipality over the past two months.

The latest discovery has heightened concerns over violence against women in South Africa, as police investigate whether the deaths are connected.

Police said the latest body was found in the Tembisa township on Saturday, although they did not immediately provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the death.

“At this stage, we can only confirm the discovery of the body. Crime scene management and all the necessary role players are currently on the scene,” police spokeswoman, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, said.

Local television station eNCA reported that the semi-naked body was discovered at a cemetery.

The latest victim is among nine other women whose bodies have been found across Ekurhuleni in the past two months. Most of the victims were in their 20s and 30s, while some were found stripped of their clothes and with indications of sexual assault.

The first victim, a 37-year-old woman, was found naked and bound with cable ties on July 15. Police arrested a suspect two days later in connection with the case.

Two other suspects, women aged 31 and 38, were arrested in connection with the ninth victim and charged on Monday.

Police have said the case involving the ninth victim may have been linked to a relationship-related matter.

Authorities are yet to establish whether the 10 deaths are connected, while investigations into the individual cases continue.

The developments have renewed concerns over gender-based violence in South Africa, where violence against women remains a major national concern despite years of government efforts to address the problem.

The South African government has declared gender-based violence a national disaster as authorities face continued pressure to strengthen measures aimed at protecting women and prosecuting perpetrators.

South Africa, with a population of about 62 million, has one of the world’s highest murder rates, with more than 60 people killed on average each day.