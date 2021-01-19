By MOSES ORJIME, Abuja

The Equity and Transparency Development Initiative, has submitted a petition to Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) asking the anti-corruption body to investigate ICT contract award in the National Assembly in which it alleged that the country’s security might have been compromised even as due process and transparency was disregarded.

In the petition dated January 10, 2021 and addressed to the ICPC Chairman and signed by national coordinator, Ijewa Zeb Obioma, the group prayed ICPC to investigate; “How NEWTECH Global Networks was

retained, as the only Internet Services Provider with huge contract sum, above other two Internet Service Providers (Navadee Integrated Nig. Ltd. and Nanocom International Ltd.) who were providing internet

services to the National Assembly, but were ousted on the guise of auditing;

ADVERTISEMENT

“To investigate how Compsynet Innovative IT Solution and Services, who hitherto was serving as both IT consultant to the National Assembly and NASS Enterprise Network infrastructure maintenance company, were

audited by Sunnet and callously removed on flimsy excuses, so that Sunnet Systems and Data Services Limited can take over all job details of Compsynet Innovative IT Solution and Services;

“How Sunnet Systems and Data Services Limited was chosen as sole IT company and an IT audit firm that determines who stays and who leaves, as IT Contractors and staff in the IT department;

“The role of Helios Nigeria Ltd. and its Chief Operating Officer Mr. Joseph Quaye, on the whole scenario and implications to the National Assembly and Nigeria security; To stop the current move by the Clerk

to the National Assembly to handover all the sensitive information concerning the National Assembly to one man and his cronies in the guise of Sunnet Systems and Datacom Services Ltd., who parades in job responsibilities as an IT Auditor, IT Consultant and NASS Enterprise Network infrastructure maintenance firm;

“To order for another independent staff audit aimed at ascertaining how the former staff of IT dept, who were erroneously laid-off and are

continuously being victimised by Sunnet Systems and Datacom Services

Ltd in the guise of staff auditing; Finally to use your good office to intervene and make sure that sensitive national and security information is not compromised by this team of persons who have

succeeded in hijacking the entire IT infrastructure of NASS for sinister purposes that may be geared towards sabotaging the 2023 General Elections.”