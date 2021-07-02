A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LANW) with support from MacAuthur Foundation under her Strengthening Accountability and Transparency in Nigeria Education Sector (STATNES) project, has taken campaign against all forms of corruption in the system to various schools, markets and communities in Chikun, Soba and Kaura local government areas of Kaduna State.

The executive director of LANW, Barrister Rebecca Sako-John, alongside her team, who embarked on the outreach, said the campaign against corruption in the society is needed now more than ever before considering the high rate of corruption in various segments of the society.

In all of the places visited, all the speakers identified failure to provide and maintain infrastructure, weak control in tax collection, wasteful government spending, high crime and prostitution rate due to unemployment, poor image of a country, dishonesty, low foreign direct investment and poverty, leading to inability to get good education and healthcare by many people as effects of corruption in the society, among others.

Barrister Sako-John also pointed out common corrupt practices being overlooked in the communities include mixing kerosine with water for more profit, contractors making use of substandard materials, parents paying examination solution centre for child’s excellent results, mixing palm oil with colour for more gain, not doing the right thing and mixing cassava with flour for more profit.

“Some of the common causes of corruption in Nigeria are greed, poverty, economic Insecurity, lack of moral values, un-patriotism and storage wish to acquire material wealth. Corruption in Nigeria can be political, economical, Bureaucratic, Judicial, moral and electoral,” she said.

As part of measures to stop corruption considering its effects on the society, she said, people should always report and say something when they see something, track, monitor government projects and report poor or non-performance, don’t give and don’t take bribe and the need to be transparent and accountable.

She called on government to tighten its grip on fiscal policy, monitor monetary policy, cut wasteful spending, restore public institutions to their past glories, repairs and build new infrastructures, strengthen law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and ensure accountability in it’s tax management.