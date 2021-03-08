BY JOSEPH CHIBUEZE |

President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) Prof Muhammad Mainoma has said the reason the anti-corruption war of the federal government has failed to achieve the desired result is because it is focused on recovery.

The present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari made anti-corruption war one of the priority areas of his government on assumption of office in 2015, but six years after, corruption appear to have become intractable.

Prof Mainoma who was speaking with LEADERSHIP in an exclusive interview said emphasis should be on preventing corruption not recovering what has been already stolen.

According to him, “Anti corruption war should be focused on making it impossible for people to take away these funds. The focus of the current drive is not how to stop corruption. You put EFCC to go and recover money, you put ICPC to go and recover money. What are the mechanisms they are putting in place to make sure that these monies are not stolen in the first place?”

The ANAN president said it is unfortunate that professional accountants are not involved in the design of the anti-corruption strategies even when it is clear that accountants are trained to establish some level of control mechanism that can make it impossible through checks and balances for people to steal money and to ensure that there is value for money.

He said, “Since I have been here in the last two years as president of ANAN, we have been the ones going to government to say we are available for service, but they have never contacted us. I have gone to EFCC twice, I have gone to ICPC once. I tell them, these are the kind of things we do, these are the things our members can do to help you in this fight, but we have never been contacted or consulted to come and participate in any framework for purposes of developing a mechanism that can make corruption impossible.

“Look at the MDAs, the opportunities are so much, they have a lot of leverage, they can do anything, only for you to come and start looking to find out whether they have stolen money or not. That is not how to fight corruption.”