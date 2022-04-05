Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque has sacked its chief imam, Shiekh Nuru Khalid, for lack of remorsefulness after his suspension over offences said to border on “inciting the public against the government” during his last Friday’s sermon.

The chairman of the Mosque committee, Senator Saidu Muhammed Dansadau, in a letter of disengagement dated April 4, 2022 and addressed to Khalid, said the cleric’s reaction to his suspension created the impression that he was not remorseful nor show any sign of reflecting on the consequences of his utterances.

Senator Dansadau said the committee has a responsibility to maximise restraint for the good of the public as Imam Khalid was not keen to modify his last Friday’s sermon to reflect the volatile security situation in the country.

He said, “We regret to inform you that from today, 4th day of April, 2022, you have been disengaged from the services of the above-mentioned mosque. This action is occasioned by the non-remorseful attitude you exhibited following your suspension on 2nd April this year.

“Akamakallah, you know better than me by the teaching of Islam, the essence of administering punishment is to correct behaviour.

“Unfortunately, your media reaction to the suspension creates the impression that you are not remorseful, not to talk of humbly reflecting on the consequences of your utterances. Leadership demands a great sense of responsibility. If our words do more harm than good to the larger interest of the country or the public. We have a responsibility to maximise restraint for the good of the public. It is obvious, however, that you don’t seem keen to modify your Friday sermon to be reflective of the volatility of the security situation in the country.

“You are an influencer; your words carry a lot of weight; your words can make or mar our situation. Your words can be taken advantage of by mischief makers, those responsible for these security challenges or enemies of the country for their devilish agendas. As leaders of the mosque, we have a sacred responsibility to avoid utterances that are capable of making a bad situation worse. This is our fear and concern,” the letter read in part.

Meanwhile, Khalid, popularly known as ‘Digital Iman’ said he has accepted his disengagement as the chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters’ Mosque in good faith and thanked Allah for the opportunity to lead the Muslim community in the area for 15 years.

He said he has done his best as the chief imam to build a strong mosque but forces which are only interested in profiting from the mosque were against him.

In a reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the clampdown on the revered cleric for speaking truth to power on the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration to decisively tackle terrorists attacks, signalled a trend of fascism in the country.

The party while it refrained from delving into religious issues, it cautioned the APC to note that suppressing the concerns of citizens and resorting to fascist measures where constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression is being brazenly assaulted is capable of triggering widespread social restiveness and escalating the already tensed situation in the country.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, in a statement, said, “This APC’s recourse to an onslaught on the voice of citizens as witnessed in the clampdown on religious leaders, the opposition, the civil society and the media indicates an unacceptable descent to tyranny and imposition of a siege mentality to suppress dissenting voices in the face of APC’s manifest failure.

“It is often said that when propaganda, falsehood and lies have been promoted, elevated and institutionalised by a government (like the APC has done) every truth by the citizens is viewed as a rebellion, which the government feels obliged to crush by all means.

“This is the character of fascism which is gradually and steadily creeping into our country under the APC and now deoxygenating our citizen’s exercise of their freedom of expression as guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“The clampdown on Sheikh Khalid is reminiscent of the days of the obnoxious Military Decree 4 of 1984, under General Muhammadu Buhari, as Head of State, when telling the truth was categorized as a crime. Those days are scaringly creeping back!”