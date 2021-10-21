Zambia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested 14 former and current government officials over graft offenses.

ACC said in a statement on Thursday, that the 14 arrested include a former Southern province Permanent Secretary, Sibanze Simuchoba.

It stated that the permanent secretary and two other officials were arrested for failure to follow applicable procedures in the manner they authorised transfer of funds without the approval of the secretary to the Treasury.

The statement added that 11 other officials from Choma district were arrested for fraudulent false accounting.

The 14 are expected to appear in court on Nov. 3.

President Hakainde Hichilema’s government has placed the fight against corruption on top of its agenda.

He vowed to expose and punish both past and current offenders.